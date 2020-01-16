Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.66 million, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 784.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

