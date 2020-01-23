Cross Research Downgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Sell

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVT. Longbow Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

AVT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,025. Avnet has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 773.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 849,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 613,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 1,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 537,110 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Avnet by 2,657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

