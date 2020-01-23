Cross Research Lowers Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Sell

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

APH stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,567. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $16,153,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,153,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 826,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

