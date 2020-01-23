Cross Research Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Sell

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by research analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,404. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.81, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

