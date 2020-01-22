Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 91.06%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund