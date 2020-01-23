Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.08

Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $651.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

