Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE CAPL traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,508. Crossamerica Partners has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $645.09 million, a PE ratio of 170.18, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

