CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

NYSE CFB opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFB. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

