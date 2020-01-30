Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $6,209,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,984,694 shares of company stock valued at $414,104,137.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,481,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,293,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

