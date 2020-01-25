CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.62

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.62 and last traded at $149.55, with a volume of 11584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

