Crown (CCK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCK opened at $74.03 on Friday. Crown has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $837,437. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

