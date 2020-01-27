Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Crown stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. 1,129,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Crown has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $78.29.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $1,069,187 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Crown by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 576,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Crown by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crown by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $8,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

