Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Trading Up 16.7%

Crown Mining Corp (CVE:CWM)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 74,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 104,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Crown Mining Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest