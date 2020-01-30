Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.52. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 million and a PE ratio of 16.96.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

