Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 210,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,021. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,030.00, a PEG ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. Cryolife has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $179,097.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cryolife by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

