CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce $122.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.66 million and the lowest is $120.35 million. CSI Compressco posted sales of $138.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $475.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.38 million to $477.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $461.66 million, with estimates ranging from $452.94 million to $470.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%.

CCLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,589,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 87,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.86. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

