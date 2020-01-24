CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -44.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.86. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. Analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCLP shares. ValuEngine cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

