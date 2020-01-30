CSL (ASX:CSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $319.00

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$319.00 ($226.24) and last traded at A$313.21 ($222.13), with a volume of 565982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$310.70 ($220.35).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$290.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$254.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79.

CSL Company Profile (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread