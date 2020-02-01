CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.30

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $14.27. CSP shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 91 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a P/E ratio of -144.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

