CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CSS stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. CSS Industries has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 112.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 250,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

