CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

