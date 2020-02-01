CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

CSWI traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.88. 56,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,590. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $194,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

