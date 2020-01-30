CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $72.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CSW Industrials traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.97, with a volume of 27650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $194,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,850,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 107,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

