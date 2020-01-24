CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.47

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.37.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 107,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

