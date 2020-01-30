CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. CSX posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com