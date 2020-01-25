CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $78.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 3,597,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,256. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CSX has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

