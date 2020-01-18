CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $79.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.14.

CSX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. 10,348,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,346. CSX has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in CSX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

