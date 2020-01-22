CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,488. CSX has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,366,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,953,000 after buying an additional 182,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

