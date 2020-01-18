CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 10,348,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 198.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 241,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

