CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.67

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.67 and last traded at C$16.39, with a volume of 27328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.43.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.02.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks