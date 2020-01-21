CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

CRT.UN opened at C$16.36 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.36 and a 12-month high of C$16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.98.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?