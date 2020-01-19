CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.40

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.33, with a volume of 12235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.27.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRT.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.95.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

