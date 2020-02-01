CTI Logistics (ASX:CLX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), 37,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.81.

CTI Logistics Company Profile (ASX:CLX)

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Transport, Logistics, and Property. The company offers transport services, such as couriers, parcels, taxi trucks, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

