CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.44

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $6.70. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 21,753 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 26.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter.

About CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

