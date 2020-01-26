CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given $32.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. 65,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,658. CTS has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. CTS’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

