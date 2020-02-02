CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. CTS has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 10.46%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

