CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.10

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €61.10 ($71.05) and last traded at €60.00 ($69.77), with a volume of 23631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €60.00 ($69.77).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.75.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

