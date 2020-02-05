CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.35-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.97 million.CTS also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.35-1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CTS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,552. CTS has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CTS’s payout ratio is 10.46%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

