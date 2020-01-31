CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 81,000 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?