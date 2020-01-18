CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 190.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

