Cubic (CUB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Cubic to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cubic has set its FY20 guidance at $3.10-3.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUB opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. Cubic has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $300,897. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

