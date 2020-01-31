Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Shares Down 4.8%

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

