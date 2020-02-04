Cullen/Frost Bankers’ (CFR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.65. 517,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,522. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?