Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFR opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

