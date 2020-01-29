Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.56 Million

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $364.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.88 million to $371.30 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $360.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 54,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.90. 570,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,999. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

