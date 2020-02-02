Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Cut to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $13,541,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $4,714,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

