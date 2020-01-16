Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com