Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Curo Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,363. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $419.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curo Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curo Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curo Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Curo Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Curo Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

