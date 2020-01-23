Curran Simpson Sells 5,922 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

