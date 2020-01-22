Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives $145.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 1,444 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $202,622.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $107.45 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

